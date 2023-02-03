Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved superstars that we have in the country. Well, not just in our country ladies and gentlemen, Shah Rukh Khan is a global sensation all over the world and well, that’s why, we simply can never keep calm whenever we talk about him and how. Anything and everything that he does manages to grab a lot of love and affection from the masses and people all over the country and well that’s why, anything and everything from his end manages to win hearts in the true and genuine sense of the term. Right now, our very own King Khan is shining brightly and enjoying the success of his latest movie ‘Pathaan’ and well, we are supremely loving every bit of it for real.

Currently, on social media platform like Twitter, we have seen Shah Rukh Khan often engage with his fans and admirers regarding the movie Pathaan and other related stuff. Well, this time, he’s seen having a cute and engaging conversation on Twitter with the amazing Paul Coelho and well, we are truly loving every bit of it, ain’t we? Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below –

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com