Amala Paul and Jagat Desai become parents to a baby boy; Check details

Amala Paul who has had a very busy pregnancy phase, with the success of her film with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadhujeevitham – The Goat Life based on the novel of Benjamin, has become a mother to a baby boy. Yes, the couple Jagat Desai and Amala Paul jointly took to their Instagram to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy. The baby was born on 11 June, and the announcement was made recently on Instagram. Jagat and Amala have named their son as Ilai.

The Instagram post is all about the arrival of baby Ilai in his house which is well-decorated. The baby’s room is completely white, with white balloons everywhere. Amala and Jagat are taken by surprise as they enter the house with their baby.

Their Instagram post read like this, “It’s a boy” !! Meet our little miracle, “ILAI” 💙🍼 born on 11.06.2024 (tiw stars emojis) #babylove #love.”

Soon, their post received enormous love and they were congratulated by their well-wishers from the fraternity and beyond. It is to be noted that all through her pregnancy, Amala Paul posed big with her baby bump. She was seen enjoying her phase of pregnancy in a wholesome manner.

You can check the Instagram post here.

View Instagram Post 1: Amala Paul and Jagat Desai become parents to a baby boy; Check details

Courtesy: Instagram

Amala was seen making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in Bholaa. Her next films due for release include Level Cross and Dvija.

Here’s wishing the new parents all the happiness!!