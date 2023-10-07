Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs

Highlights:

When it comes to adding a touch of elegance and opulence to your look, nothing quite compares to the timeless allure of gold jewelry. Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty, and Amala Paul, three celebrated beauties of the silver screen, have dazzled us with their exquisite gold necklace designs. Let’s dive into their radiant choices and discover how to embrace the golden touch with style and grace.

Srinidhi Shetty: The Golden Choker Elegance

Srinidhi Shetty, renowned for her role in KGF, left us spellbound with her ethereal appearance in a beautiful red saree. What truly stole the show was her heavy golden choker necklace that almost encircled her neck like a regal collar. This statement piece added an air of grandeur to her ensemble, making her look out of this world. She completed the look with sleek straight hair, dewy soft eyes, and nude lips, exuding sheer elegance. Her presence was a celebration of love and joy, as she graced the grand relaunch of the Malabar Gold & Diamonds store. Srinidhi’s choice teaches us that a bold choker can instantly elevate any traditional outfit, turning heads wherever you go.

Amala Paul: The Divine White and Gold

Amala Paul showcased divine beauty in a classic white saree with a golden border—a timeless choice that reflects the traditional essence of southern India. What made her look even more enchanting was her beautifully crafted floral gold neckpiece. This piece of art added a touch of sophistication to her attire while keeping the traditional vibes intact. Amala’s minimal makeup emphasized her natural beauty, letting the gold necklace shine as the centrepiece of her look. If you’re aiming for a divine and classic appearance, Amala Paul’s style is the way to go.

Anupama Parameswaran: Floral Elegance

Anupama Parameswaran epitomizes floral elegance in her beautiful white saree, complemented by a floral braid. Her choice of gold jewelry included a pair of gold earrings and a stylish choker neckpiece. The combination of gold and white created a harmonious and enchanting look, accentuated by the floral motifs. Anupama’s choice proves that sometimes simplicity combined with thoughtful accessorizing can create a mesmerizing impact. Her ensemble is an invitation to embrace the delicate charm of floral-inspired gold jewelry.

Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty, and Amala Paul, with their impeccable choices of gold necklaces, have proven that elegance is not merely a fleeting moment but a lasting statement. So, whether you seek to make a regal statement like Srinidhi, embrace classic beauty like Amala, or radiate floral elegance like Anupama, remember that the key to a memorable ensemble often lies in the golden details.