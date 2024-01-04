Amala Paul announces pregnancy, poses with baby bump

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai recently shared the joyous news of their impending parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in a beautiful Christian ceremony on November 5 in Kochi, Kerala, marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives with a special maternity photoshoot on the beach. The announcement, made on January 3, was accompanied by a series of stunning pictures capturing the blissful moments of the soon-to-be parents.

Amala and Jagat took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their followers. In a joint post, the couple expressed their joy, stating, “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!” The post featured enchanting images from their maternity photoshoot, showcasing the couple’s radiant happiness. One particular photo captured Amala cradling her baby bump while Jagat lovingly held her from behind, symbolizing the unity and anticipation of their growing family. Pictures of Amala and Jagat’s feet in the sand, a reflection in the mirror revealing Amala’s glowing smile, and the couple embracing the beauty of the beach all contributed to the magical ambiance of the announcement.

For the special occasion, Amala chose a vibrant red crop top and matching skirt, elegantly accentuated with a statement necklace. The radiant mother-to-be effortlessly combined style and comfort, showcasing her baby bump with grace and confidence .The enchanting wedding ceremony took place on November 5, featuring a pastel lilac lehenga chosen by Amala Paul for the special day. Both Amala and Jagat shared glimpses of their joyous union through a series of wedding pictures and videos on Instagram, providing their followers with a glimpse into their fairy-tale celebration.