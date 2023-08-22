ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ameesha Patel opens up on Gadar 3, says ‘Very serious thought as of now…’

While hints in "Gadar 2" and statements from Sunny Deol had raised hopes, leading lady Ameesha Patel offered some clarity in an interview slated recently

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Aug,2023 01:05:50
Ameesha Patel opens up on Gadar 3, says ‘Very serious thought as of now…’ 844482

With “Gadar 2” enjoying a fantastic run at the box office, fans have been buzzing about the possibility of a third instalment in the action-packed franchise. While hints in “Gadar 2” and statements from Sunny Deol had raised hopes, leading lady Ameesha Patel offered some clarity in an interview with News18.

Ameesha Patel stated, “To be honest, I’ve no clue about Gadar 3. It’s too premature [to speak about it]. No one even expected this kind of madness. I don’t know what might happen. Right now, everyone’s just enjoying the euphoria of a super successful film that has gone on to create history again. I don’t think anyone has given it a very serious thought as of now.”

In just a week, “Gadar 2,” directed by Anil Sharma, has crossed the remarkable INR 300 crore mark at the box office, making it the second highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.” Ameesha Patel expressed her gratitude for the immense love and support, noting, “My peers have loved the film. They’re always happy if a film does well. In this case, Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together.”

While “Gadar 2” initially faced mixed reviews from critics, Ameesha Patel candidly acknowledged the feedback from viewers who wanted to see more of her and Sunny Deol on screen. She explained, “They wished for us to have more screen time and for certain scenes to be longer. They also hoped for Tara’s scenes to appear earlier. But overall, they are happy with the film.”

She also highlighted the strengths of the film that garnered praise, stating, “Many said that Sakeena’s beauty, elegance, emotions, and chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film. Sunny’s action sequences and dialogues made the audience cheer.”

“Gadar 2” marks Ameesha Patel’s return to the big screen after a hiatus, and she expressed her gratitude for the warm reception she has received, thanking her fans and the media. She added, “I think I’ve set a high standard for my peers and fans.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had 'No Faith' In Hrithik Roshan's Debut Film With Her 844331
Ameesha Patel Reveals Everyone Had ‘No Faith’ In Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Film With Her
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2 844090
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2
It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa 843274
It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa
Gadar 2 Becomes Biggest Independence Day Haul In The History; Check 5 Days Collection 843108
Gadar 2 Becomes Biggest Independence Day Haul In The History; Check 5 Days Collection
"Gadar 2" continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army 842875
“Gadar 2” continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
Latest Stories
Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta 844496
Ananya Panday Exudes Royalty In Gold Bralette And Pastel Green Skirt With Embellished Dupatta
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns 'Divine' In Green Printed Sharara Set 844672
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns ‘Divine’ In Green Printed Sharara Set
After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2! 844684
After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2!
Representing India at the Annual India Day Parade of New York, Samantha Ruth Prabhu warmly meets with the New York City Mayor, Eric Adams! 844681
Representing India at the Annual India Day Parade of New York, Samantha Ruth Prabhu warmly meets with the New York City Mayor, Eric Adams!
‘‘It stabilized my life”, Sushmita Sen opens up on motherhood, adds if daughters Alisah-Renee miss ‘father figure’ 844465
‘‘It stabilized my life”, Sushmita Sen opens up on motherhood, adds if daughters Alisah-Renee miss ‘father figure’
Watch: Shilpa Shetty swears by some ‘core’ workout sessions 844657
Watch: Shilpa Shetty swears by some ‘core’ workout sessions
Read Latest News