Ameesha Patel opens up on Gadar 3, says ‘Very serious thought as of now…’

With “Gadar 2” enjoying a fantastic run at the box office, fans have been buzzing about the possibility of a third instalment in the action-packed franchise. While hints in “Gadar 2” and statements from Sunny Deol had raised hopes, leading lady Ameesha Patel offered some clarity in an interview with News18.

Ameesha Patel stated, “To be honest, I’ve no clue about Gadar 3. It’s too premature [to speak about it]. No one even expected this kind of madness. I don’t know what might happen. Right now, everyone’s just enjoying the euphoria of a super successful film that has gone on to create history again. I don’t think anyone has given it a very serious thought as of now.”

In just a week, “Gadar 2,” directed by Anil Sharma, has crossed the remarkable INR 300 crore mark at the box office, making it the second highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.” Ameesha Patel expressed her gratitude for the immense love and support, noting, “My peers have loved the film. They’re always happy if a film does well. In this case, Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together.”

While “Gadar 2” initially faced mixed reviews from critics, Ameesha Patel candidly acknowledged the feedback from viewers who wanted to see more of her and Sunny Deol on screen. She explained, “They wished for us to have more screen time and for certain scenes to be longer. They also hoped for Tara’s scenes to appear earlier. But overall, they are happy with the film.”

She also highlighted the strengths of the film that garnered praise, stating, “Many said that Sakeena’s beauty, elegance, emotions, and chemistry with Tara are the driving forces of the film. Sunny’s action sequences and dialogues made the audience cheer.”

“Gadar 2” marks Ameesha Patel’s return to the big screen after a hiatus, and she expressed her gratitude for the warm reception she has received, thanking her fans and the media. She added, “I think I’ve set a high standard for my peers and fans.”