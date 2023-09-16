Movies | News

For Gadar 3 Sunny Deol Will Get Ten Times What He Was Paid For Gadar 2

Everything about Sunny is real raw and angry. Enough of the Khans and their much touted superstardom. Gadar 2 proves Sunny is the only true and real action hero of Indian cinema,” declares Roshan Singh, a leading film exhibitor of Bihar.

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Sep,2023 10:55:04
Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has broken several boxoffice records .

“We expected it to be very big. But this has gone beyond anything we expected,” informs a source from the film’s producers Zee Studios.

The primary aftermath of the Gadar 2 success is Sunny Deol’s rebirth as the most dependable action hero of Hindi cinema.

Zee Studios agrees. They have decided to hike Deol’s price in Gadar 3 by ten times as compared with what he was paid for in Gadar 2.

A source in the know informs, “For Gadar 2 Sunny was paid a meagre 6 crores. He will be paid close to 60 crores for Gadar 3. He has proved his boxoffice draw with Gadar 2.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

