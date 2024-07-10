Bollywood News: Janhvi Kapoor Unveils Release Date Of Ulajh, Ameesha Patel Flaunts Abs To Sonakshi Sinha Promoting Kakuda

We are back with a bang to treat you to new news and update you with the latest information about your favorite stars in Buzztown. Much has happened, from Janhvi Kapoor unveiling the release date of Ulajh and Ameesha Patel flaunting her abs to Sonakshi Sinha promoting Kakuda, so let’s dive in.

1) Janhvi Kapoor Unveils Release Date Of Her Upcoming Film Ulajh

On her Instagram handle, Janhvi posted an intriguing poster for her upcoming film Ulajh. In her caption, she revealed the film’s release date, which is August 2. The film casts Janhvi alongside Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah.

2) Manushi Chhillar’s Barbie Doll Glam

The gorgeous actress and former Miss World Manushi looked like a pretty Barbie doll in this snap taken at a cafe in Bandra. The actress wore a casual black-and-white mini dress, which gave her a comfy yet stylish look. Her beautiful smile and killer dimples made us fall for her.

3) Ameesha Patel Flaunts Abs

Veteran star Ameesha leaves us spellbound with her fitness at the age of 49. The actress was snapped at the airport today, flaunting her curvy figure and abs in a cute white crop top and denim shorts. Her charisma and charm are irresistible. She is an inspiration for many.

4) Prachi Desai’s Killer Smile In Traditional

The charismatic Prachi was snapped at the airport this morning. The actress wore a simple, neutral anarkali, and her wavy short hairstyle added a touch of cuteness. Her killer smile and bold red lips left an impact on our minds. Her cheerful energy is infectious.

5) Sonakshi Sinha Steps Out After Marriage For Upcoming Film Promotion

After enjoying the blissful moments of her happy married life, Sonakshi steps out in style, wearing a white corset top, denim skirt, and blazer featuring artistic drawings and paintings. The diva styled her look for the promotions of her upcoming film Kakuda, streaming on Zee5 from July 12.

6) Esha Gupta’s Desi Girl Look

Gorgeous Esha looked oh-so-breathtaking wearing a pastel lehenga. She pairs her look with a low neckline sizzling blouse, matching skirt, and sheer dupatta, exuding a desi girl vibe. Her clean girl hairstyle with a green choker and earrings added a touch of elegance. She accessorised her look with her beautiful smile, creating a wow moment.