Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case ahead of Gadar 2 release, granted bail

Ameesha Patel is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love her. She had the most breathtaking and wonderful debut in the form of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000 alongside Hrithik Roshan and well, the movie was loved by one and all. After that debut, she did do her best and work in quite a few blockbuster movies before her career as an actress started taking a dip. One of her most iconic movies has to be Gadar and in that year, the movie directed by Anil Sharma was a big hit indeed.

Right now, slowly and steadily, she’s gearing up for the release of Gadar 2 and well, we are super excited. Ahead of the big day, there’s a major update involving her. As per the media reports reports in India Today, Ameesha Patel has surrendered in the cheque bounce case. She surrendered before Ranchi Civil court for the matter from 2018. After that, the court granted her conditional bail. She has been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21. Her next movie Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

According to ANI, Ameesha was in Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground in 2018 where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and discussed with him the financing of a film. He owns Lovely World Entertainment and invested in the filmmaking project. Since the film did not release at all, he demanded Ameesha to return his money. She returned the ₹2.50 crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of ₹32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

