Amid ‘Chhaava’ criticism, Rashmika Mandanna reveals getting conscious speaking in Hindi

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as a prominent name in Indian cinema, gaining recognition in multiple film industries. While she has a strong presence in South Indian films, she is gradually making her mark in Bollywood with projects like Animal, Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thama.

Coming from Karnataka, Rashmika primarily grew up speaking Kannada and English. Adapting to different languages has been a necessary part of her journey in the industry. She recently spoke about her experience with Hindi, admitting that she still feels conscious while speaking it. According to her, picking up a language is easier when surrounded by people who use it daily. When she moved to Hyderabad for work, she had to learn Telugu to communicate with her team, who primarily spoke the language.

She mentioned that her time in Mumbai is usually limited to work commitments, and she relies on prepared dialogues when delivering lines in Hindi. However, she remains cautious about making errors, even when speaking correctly. She acknowledged that if she were to stay in Mumbai for longer periods, she could improve her fluency in the language.

Salman Khan, who was part of the same interview, had a different view. He believes that even if Rashmika shifts to Mumbai, mastering Hindi might still be a challenge as English is widely spoken in the city, especially in professional spaces.

Interestingly, while Chhaava was a blockbuster, Mandanna received some criticism for having her natural South Indian accent while she was playing a Maharashtrian.

Rashmika has a packed schedule with films across languages, including Kubera, The Girlfriend, Animal Park, and Pushpa 3. She has also set a record as the only actress with three films in the ₹500 crore club—Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Chhaava—further cementing her status in the industry.