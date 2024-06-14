Ananya Panday calls Kartik Aaryan ‘outstanding’ after watching ‘Chandu Champion’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has gone through a transformation that people can keep talking about for years and years where he rigorously trained to lose all the kilos and body fat to become a ‘man who refused to surrender’ in the form of Chandu Champion. The film just released today and critics have applauded the film from all ends, especially Aaryan for his fantastic performance.

And it seems like the rave reviews aren’t just coming from the critics only but also from the industry people and one that caught special attention in the mix of others is that of actor Ananya Panday. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress, who was blown away by the film went on to post about it as she put an image of Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar from the battlefield scene and went on to write, ‘OUTSTANDING!!! You have to see it to believe it” She also tagged Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan with two heart emojis and she did not forget to mention the entire cast and crew as well-

As known, Panday and Aaryan worked together on the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh but not just that, the duo was also rumored to be dating each other for a brief period even though they never publicly admitted or denied the same. The film did go on to become a huge success and both Aaryan and Panday have been cordial ever since.