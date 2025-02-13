Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor reveal their Valentine’s Day partners

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to share their excitement. Both actors posted about their celebrations and revealed their Valentine’s Day partners in a lighthearted way.

Ananya shared a series of Instagram stories, starting with a glimpse of a hotel room decorated with red roses. She panned the camera over the flowers and asked, “How many roses is too many roses?” Shortly after, she posted another story revealing her Valentine’s partner—an adorable dog. She captioned the post, “We are ready for V day,” suggesting that she will be spending the day with her furry companion.

Shanaya, on the other hand, posted a series of images on her feed. These included selfies with flowers she received and a picture featuring what seemed to be the same dog Ananya shared in her story. While it is unclear if it is indeed the same pup, the posts hint that the two friends might be celebrating together.

Fans quickly noticed the similarities in their posts and speculated about their plans. While many celebrities celebrate Valentine’s Day with partners or friends, Ananya and Shanaya appear to be enjoying the occasion in their own way.

With their posts gaining attention, fans are eagerly waiting to see if they share more glimpses of their celebration.