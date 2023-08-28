Anil Sharma Reveals Details About Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2’s OTT Release Date

Anil Sharma’s movie Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel continues to roar at the box office, and the film is performing steadily even in its third week. Released on August 11, Gadar 2 has minted Rs 439 crores, and it has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing KGF 2 (Hindi).

Now, as reported in Pink Villa, director Anil recently sat down for a conversation with India.com and shed light on the much-anticipated digital release of the blockbuster film, Gadar 2. Anil stated, “People won’t get to watch Gadar 2 on OTT anytime soon, as the film is still in the theaters, it will start streaming after 6 to 8 months. Till then, so many people would have already watched the film in theaters, and so many have done so already… We’ve managed to excite the audience, and that’s the biggest success for the film.”

This strategic move to delay the digital release of Gadar 2 underscores the film’s remarkable performance in theaters. By allowing the movie to continue its successful run on the big screen, the filmmakers aim to cater to the enthusiastic audience that seeks the authentic cinema experience. The decision also acknowledges the strong box office reception the film has received thus far.

Gadar 2, the sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been making waves since its theatrical release. The movie has once again united the powerhouse duo of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and their chemistry has proven to be a major draw for audiences. The story is set during the turbulent times of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, where Tara Singh travels across borders to save his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) from their clutches.