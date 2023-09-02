Ankita Lokhande opens up on refusing ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to prioritise her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, read

Ankita Lokhande, a prominent television star, gained immense popularity through her hit show, “Pavitra Rishta.” The logical progression in her career was to venture into the world of films. During this time, her boyfriend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was successfully transitioning to the big screen, and Ankita herself received various film opportunities. However, she made a conscious choice to prioritize her relationship over her career and let go of several potential opportunities.

Ankita Lokhande looked back on her decision and stated that she doesn’t harbour regrets. She acknowledged that she could feel sadness about her past choices but opted not to dwell in regret because those decisions were made willingly. She did admit that, at the time, some of her choices were not optimal, and she now aspires to work diligently to regain opportunities she once declined. Ankita emphasized that she is currently living her ‘dream life’ alongside her husband, Vicky Jain, and is content with how her career has unfolded, as mentioned in The Indian Express.

When Ankita rejected Bajirao Mastani

Ankita previously shared more details about turning down a role in “Bajirao Mastani” in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She recalled a conversation with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he encouraged her to take the role by saying, ‘Do Bajirao, or else you will regret it later.’ Despite his praise, Ankita chose to decline, expressing her desire to get married at the time.

Ankita Lokhande was called for Happy New Year

Additionally, Ankita was approached for a role in Farah Khan’s “Happy New Year,” starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, she decided not to take the opportunity due to similar personal priorities. She expressed that she has no regrets and now understands the importance of maintaining a balance between her career and personal life, a lesson she didn’t fully grasp during that period. Sushant Singh Rajput also mentioned this in a 2014 interview with Filmfare, confirming that Ankita had been in talks for the film, but the collaboration didn’t materialize.