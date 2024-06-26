Another Clash: ‘Baby John’ confirms release date; to lock horns with Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

The saga of clashes continues as the second quarter of 2024 probably has the busiest times and owing to there only being a select few dates, some of the biggest films are clashing with each other. The traffic jam that is caused on some notable dates now has another clash to look at.

Actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Atlee’s production, Baby John went on to confirm its release date. The filmmakers including Jio Studios, Atlee, and Murad Khetani, recently announced via social media that the movie will hit theatres on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, thus capitalizing on the fruitful Christmas holidays.

However, this also means that the film will be colliding with another big film in the form of Sitaare Zameen Par. The latter is Aamir Khan’s first film in two-and-a-half years after his last film, Laal Singh Chadha bombed at the box office back in August 2022.

This clash is now another notable clash in the long list of battles lined up ahead. As mentioned above, Baby John is directed by Kalees and is a presentation by Jio Studios and Atlee. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, with music composed by Thaman S. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and marked the Hindi debut of actor Keerthy Suresh.

For the uninitiated, Baby John was earlier lined up for a May 30 release but was indefinitely delayed, where in fact, Dhawan only recently posted about how they are still shooting for the film, and it was ‘Day 83.’