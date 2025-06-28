Sitaare Zameen Par Day 8 Box Office: Steady Performance in Second Week

Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza starrer Sitaare Zameen Par continued to hold strong at the box office on its eighth day as well. According to Sacnilk, on Friday, 27 June 2025, the film earned around 6.50 crore (India net), taking its total collection to close to 95.40 crore. The Hindi occupancy of the film stood at 18.43% on the day, indicating its steady performance.

The film is an emotionally engaging story like the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, but this time it comes out as a sports comedy-drama. Sitare Zameen Par is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The story is about a basketball coach who has to train a team of disabled players for a tournament on the orders of the court after being suspended.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia D’Souza in the lead role. The music of the film is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the background score is composed by Ram Sampath.

Released on 20 June 2025, the film is 158 minutes long and has a budget of approximately 90 crores. It is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures in India and AA Films internationally.

The film earned a total of 88.90 crores in the first week, and now with a good start to the second week, it is clear that the film is getting a lot of love from the audience. It is expected that it will enter the 100 crore club after the weekend.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more information on the box office.