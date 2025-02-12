Anubhav Sinha on why he & Ajay Devgn haven’t spoken in 17 years since ‘Cash’

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently shared that he has not spoken to Ajay Devgn since they worked together on the 2007 film Cash. He revealed that despite crossing paths over the years, they have not interacted.

Sinha mentioned that he had once sent Devgn a message to meet, but did not receive a response. Initially, he assumed the actor was busy or had overlooked it. However, he noted that since Cash was released, there has been no communication between them.

The director clarified that during the making of Cash, there was a disagreement between the producers and financers, but it did not involve him or Devgn. He recalled that he had a positive experience working with the actor and considered him one of his favorites.

Reflecting on the possible reasons for the silence, Sinha suggested that there might have been political discussions where he had expressed something that Devgn did not appreciate. However, he found it hard to believe that such a conversation would lead to losing all contact. He maintained his respect for Devgn, both as an individual and as an actor.

The filmmaker’s remarks have sparked curiosity about the nature of their relationship and whether the silence is intentional or coincidental. While Devgn has not addressed the matter, Sinha’s statements indicate that he still holds admiration for the actor despite the lack of communication over the years.