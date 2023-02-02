Anurag Kashyap is one of the most loved and admired directors and filmmakers that we have in the country. Some of the movies that he’s made till now are really wonderful and when it comes to brilliance as a filmmaker, he’s quite literally right on top of his game all the time. Over the years, some of the best movies that he’s made are Black Friday, Raman Raghav and many more. One of the key facts about Anurag Kashyap has to be that he’s extremely direct and straightforward when it comes to keeping his words and opinion forward. Well, this time, he’s seen talking about how once, he was removed from his house by his ex-wife Aarti for being an alcoholic. As per reports in Hindustan, during one of the interviews of this latest film, while reflecting back on his past failure in films, he was quoted as saying,

“I locked myself in a room, and that’s when the drinking began. It was over. I used to drink heavily for a year-and-a-half. Aarti kicked me out of the house. My daughter (Aaliya) was only four years old then. That was a difficult phase. I was depressed. Paanch had stalled, Black Friday had stalled, Allwyn Kalicharan was shelved, another film that nobody knows about was shelved, I was kicked out of Tere Naam (2003) and Kaante (2002). I was drinking and I was fighting all these battles. I was unceremoniously thrown out of projects I had written and I was a part of. That was a very bad phase, and it accumulated into anger, with the industry, with the system.”

