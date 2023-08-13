Time when Anurag Kashyap was on verge of quitting filmmaking, read

Celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his notable works, has recently revealed a deeply personal struggle he faced due to the prevailing negativity within the film industry. In an insightful interview with News18, Kashyap shared his thoughts on how the industry’s adverse environment had a profound impact on his mindset, to the extent that he contemplated stepping away from filmmaking altogether.

Despite his ordeal, Kashyap’s commitment to his craft remains evident, as his latest directorial venture, “Kennedy,” recently premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Addressing the question of whether he had contemplated leaving filmmaking due to the industry’s growing negativity, Kashyap admitted, “The negativity did get to me for sometime for one or two years. But I think, I was done with it by 2021.” The director shared that the pervasive negative atmosphere had a terrible effect on him, leading him to consider opportunities beyond India, including offers to work in languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, German, and French.

Despite the allure of alternative avenues, Kashyap ultimately chose to persist within the realm of filmmaking. “But then I am glad I decided to stay. And now it’s over. Now it doesn’t affect me. I don’t even have the need to justify anything. I just want to keep making films. And I’ve been writing and writing and writing,” Kashyap affirmed, as quoted by HT.

Anurag Kashyap’s candid revelation sheds light on the multifaceted challenges faced by artists within the industry and highlights the resilience required to navigate such obstacles, ultimately continuing to create impactful cinema.