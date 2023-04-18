Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone…how on earth did this collaboration happen?

Anurag Sir (Kashyap) called me for an audition to see if I would play this character called Charlie. I was very nervous, as I had not been to too many auditions before and I tried to get as much information on my character as I could. Then I was at the audition, little did I know that the director’s entire office would be attending the audition: the Ads, the production team.

You must have been terrified?

Raahul(actor Rahul Bhat) was also there. That made it even more nervewracking. I tried my very best , gave my audition. And they all liked it! I was so surprised. I worked hard to listen carefully to what they needed in this film, and it seems to have worked.

Anurag Kashyap is known to be quite a terror on the sets. What was it like for you?

Anurag Sir is not a terror at all. He is one of the nicest kindest persons I’ve ever known, especially on the set he gives all the attention and love to everyone, whether it is the technicians or actors. He definitely is NOT a terror on the sets. He is a pleasure to work with. I enjoyed every minute of the experience.I hope I get to work with him again.

How did you manage to pacify three demanding children while working long hours for Kennedy?

As far as time management goes, my children have reached an age where I can have detailed conversations with them on how and when Mommy has to work, Daddy has to work, and that they need to be understanding, and that all the things they have in their lives is because Mom and Dad work. Luckily for me, all the shooting of Kennedy happened during the night.

So Mommy could sneak out to work while the children were asleep?

That’s right! I got to spend time with them after they got home from school and in the mornings.So that was nice. My children are really understanding.I think it comes down to being honest with then.Daniel and I never lie to our kids.When we say we’re going to be home, we’re home.There’s no last-minute change in plans when it comes to the kids. Our children know the value of quality time and can tell the difference between quality and quantity.

What have the last three traumatic years taught you?

What I’ve learnt is, anything can happen anytime. You just have to keep working hard. The entire Indian entertainment has changed , for the better. There are more work opportunities for all of us now.

Do you like putting challenges for yourself?

This role in Kennedy is very very difficult. Anurag Kashyap Sir is so special. And I’ve worked very very hard. Throughout my life and career, I have tried not to compromise with anything.And the choices I’ve made are all mine.The fact that I got to go on an audition and I got the role , was like a school-pass .

You mean you felt like a student passing your exam?

Yes, I got the role in Kennedy on merit alone. It was nothing else. And I am very happy that today I am an Anurag Kashyap heroine. I wouldn’t change anything because I got here, to Kennedy, on the strength of all my past experiences.

Your life has been stormy…..

Yes,my life has been stormy(laughs). But there has been a lot of sunshine as well. I won’t take anything away from my journey. For the parts which have not been so great, yeah it can be very difficult. But I don’t think I want to change anything.

Off to Cannes now, what plans?

Yes, I a going to be off to Cannes. I’ve no idea about how it’s going to be, who’s going to do my clothes, my hair, where are we going, what will be doing, would we be seeing other films at Cannes…It’s all very new to me. I know we will meet interesting people, but how we will meet them , what we will say…it’s a haze right now.

What after Kennedy?

I have two South films coming up that I’m very proud of. It does look like an exciting year ahead.