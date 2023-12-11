Fans demanded an additional show of Kennedy after the first show at the Kolkata International Film Festival got houseful in minutes

After having left audiences around the world impressed, Zee Studios and Good Bad Films highly anticipated police noir film Kennedy has proved its mettle on different grounds. Having made its place in different film festivals, Kennedy now screened as a Special entry film premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival and witnessed madness from the audience outside the venue. The audience was seen demanding an additional show of the film which speaks volumes of its rising demand among the audience.

Kennedy was showcased as a special entry film at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The premiere show was held at 7 PM and attended by Rahul Bhat and Anurag Kashyap, who also participated in the press conference. The audience displayed significant interest, resulting in all 1000 seats of the theater being booked within just 5-7 minutes. Many people waited in line, hoping for a chance to see the film, but only those with prior booking were allowed entry. The demand was so high that 400 individuals requested entry, which prompted the administration to intervene and manage the crowd. Due to the overwhelming demand, there were requests for an additional screening.

The film ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has been screened at the 2023 MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai and received a standing ovation from the audience. The movie features Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles. ‘Kennedy’ also premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and then at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. It was well received by the audience at all these events.

The movie “Kennedy” has been written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The cinematography of the movie has been done by Sylvester Fonseca. The music has been composed by Ashish Narula, with Aamir Aziz and Boyblanck. The editing has been taken care of by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar, while the sound design has been done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.