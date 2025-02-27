Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Upcoming Twist: Drama at Avani-Shikhar wedding; Tamanna takes Avni’s place as the bride

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab the Zee TV television show produced by Zee Studios has seen engaging drama with Shikhar (Yogendra Vikram Singh) discretely loving Tamanna (Chhavi Pandey), and cheating Avani (Rajashree Thakur) for many years. As we know, during the engagement of Amruta with Abir (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Maha Sangam), Tamanna forced Shikhar to get engaged to him. Avani saw the new ring on Shikhar’s hand and got a doubt, which was quickly diffused by Shikhar. Now, we have seen Shikhar’s mother getting to know about Shikhar being in love with Tamanna. She caught them red-handed when Shikhar gifted a costly bangle to Tamanna. Shikhar’s mother threatened to kill herself, after which Shikhar promised to mend things the right way. As per her orders, Shikhar decided to wed Avani again during their 20th wedding anniversary.

Soon, the family will be seen planning big for the occasion. The upcoming wedding will host lots of drama which will be staged by Tamanna. Tamanna will not be able to digest the fact that Shikhar is getting married to Avani again. She will devise a plan to stop Avani from being the bride. She will lock Avani in a box and will take Avani’s place as the bride and will wear a similar bridal attire. It will be interesting to see if Avani will get to know of Shikhar’s extramarital affair with Tamanna now.

What will happen next?

‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ weaves a compelling narrative around Avani’s journey, delivering a heartfelt message: Women who manage their homes so beautifully can just as easily take on the world outside and succeed. “Jo ghar sambhaal sakti hai, woh ghar chala bhi sakti hai aur ghar bana bhi sakti hai”. Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram Singh essay the roles of Avani and Shikhar respectively.