Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Upcoming Twist: Avani stops Shikhar-Tamanna wedding; Shikhar accepts his love for Tamanna

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab the Zee TV television show produced by Zee Studios has seen engaging drama with Shikhar’s (Yogendra Vikram Singh) extramarital affair with Tamanna (Chhavi Pandey) getting known to his mother. His mother tried to end her life when Shikhar fell at her feet for forgiveness. The mother asked Shikhar to start his life afresh with Avani (Rajashree Thakur) by getting married to her again on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary. This kickstarted preparations for the wedding. Tamanna entered the venue in disguise and as we wrote, she locked up Avani in a dewan’s inside and took Avani’s place, by wearing similar bridal attire and was ready to marry Shikhar.

The upcoming episode will see Avani breaking open from the box to see Shikhar getting married to somebody else. Avani will be shocked to see Tamanna behind the bridal attire. She will question Tamanna and will try to slap her when Shikhar will hold Avani, and will tell her that he loves Tamanna a lot. Tamanna will further break the ice to Avani that their love affair has been on for three years now, and that her whole family including sister-in-law, mother-in-law and daughter know that Shikhar is in love with Tamanna. This will shake Avani from within.

What will happen now?

‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ weaves a compelling narrative around Avani’s journey, delivering a heartfelt message: Women who manage their homes so beautifully can just as easily take on the world outside and succeed. “Jo ghar sambhaal sakti hai, woh ghar chala bhi sakti hai aur ghar bana bhi sakti hai”. Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram Singh essay the roles of Avani and Shikhar respectively.