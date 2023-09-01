Movies | News

Anurag Kashyap REVEALS Why He Replaced Actors In His Films

Anurag Kashyap shared that he has a strict policy when it comes to actors discussing his films before he does. He said that in past he has gone as far as replacing actors who couldn't resist talking about the films before they were officially confirmed.

Anurag Kashyap is one the most fascinating directors in the business who has shown his range by making all kinds of films. The talented director is also a very competent actor who has shown his class in films like AK VS AK, Akira, Made In Heaven etc. He will now be seen in Akshat Ajay Sharma’s Haddi where he will be playing antagonist to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character.

In an exclusive report with ETimes, we also reported that he’s acting in Tisca Chopra’s debut film as a director withRadhika Apte, backed by Manish Malhotra. But one of his major films as an actor is going to be Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo: Bloody Sweet which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

When we recently asked him for an update on the film, the actor-director refused to reveal the details. He said, “Leo ke baare mein jo baat karni hai woh Lokesh karega.” But when we pushed him more to ask if he has already shot for the film, he mentioned, “Let Lokesh talk about it now… it is his film and it is his right to speak first about the film. When an actor speaks about my film before me I just get extremely irritated and shelve the film. So many actors have been replaced in my films as many actors went and spoke about the films before they were locked. I have done that in many films.”

