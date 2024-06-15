Anurag Kashyap reveals being ‘ghosted’ by actors who started their careers with him

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known to be a pioneer in the entertainment industry for not just presenting us with some of the most innovative and iconic films but also introducing us to the finest actors, who are now superstars in their league. The likes of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pamkaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and many others all started with Kashyap and are currently stars.

And when it comes to Kashyap, the man never fails to speak his mind even if it leads to some criticism or backlash. Kashyap first hailed Ranbir Kapoor as one of the finest actors and even talked about how he has been ghosted by two actors, who started their careers with him.

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Kashyap opened up on how some actors leave him hanging. He mentioned that he admires when actors clearly decline offers but criticised the ones who drag the process for years and vanish without responding. He then said, without giving names how two actors, who started their careers with him ghosted him on a film that he was doing. He reiterated that they didn’t give a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ but just ghosted him fully.

Kashyap is currently rather active on the acting front, where he is set to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Bad Cop and also played the antagonist in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer, Maharaja.