Sources in the know say Murugadoss has no interest in doing a Kick encore. He would rather do something more, shall we say, kickass?

Now that the Ghajini director Murugadoss is finally collaborating with Salman Khan(he wanted to do so for the longest time and had expressed this desire to this writer during the time of the release of Ghajini) the question that needs an answer is, are they working on Kick 2?

“He is a name to reckon with in the South. If he does another film he would want to do his own thing and not carry forward someone else franchise,” says the source.

In fact the Kick franchise , only one film old , belongs exclusively to producer Sajid Nadiadwala. When it was being planned initially someone else(Sajid Khan) was to direct it.Overnight Nadiadwala took over. When this writer asked him why he revealed that Salman persuaded him to direct Kick.

“Whenever there is a sequel to Kick it will be directed by Nadiadwala, and no one else,” the source reveals.This brings us to the next question: what is Murugadoss making with Salman? According to the informed source, it is an original action-oriented film with lots of emotion and drama. “Murugadoss wants to bring out the actor as well as the fighter in Salman,” says the source.