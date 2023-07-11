ADVERTISEMENT
Arshad Warsi talks about disparities, nepotism in Bollywood, says ‘I am not even complaining, I accept it’

Arshad Warsi, known for his notable performances in Bollywood, has candidly discussed the prevalent issue of nepotism and favouritism within the industry. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 17:00:04
Arshad Warsi, known for his notable performances in Bollywood, has candidly discussed the prevalent issue of nepotism and favouritism within the industry. Following the positive reception of his recent venture, Asur 2, the actor shed light on the privileges enjoyed by certain actors who are offered multiple film opportunities to achieve success. Conversely, Warsi highlighted the challenging circumstances faced by others, where even a single box-office disappointment can have detrimental consequences for their career. His remarks bring attention to the disparities and inequalities that exist within the Bollywood film fraternity, emphasizing the need for a more level playing field.

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism

Talking to HOB, Arshad Warsi said, “It is a sad thing but what can you do? There is a certain segment of actors, who are a little more privileged than the other segment. Yes I am talking about kids connected to the film industry. Then there are people who are not connected to the industry. I can’t complain, the film industry has given me a lot, and I love it and I thank them all the time. I literally, every morning, thank Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, because of them I have got what I have got. So, nothing against the industry but this is the norm.” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He added on actors getting multiple chances, “I am not even complaining, I accept it. The sad part is I probably would do the same things with my kids. But yes, it is a difficult thing. You have a segment of actors who will get multiple chances to give a hit and then you have another segment who do not get that. You give one flop, you are doomed; you have to struggle all the way again to get back. So that is a sad part.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

