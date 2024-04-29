Jolly LLB 3: Arshad Warsi to begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan in July

There is no doubt that Arshad Warsi is one of the most entertaining actors in Bollywood. And in recent times, he even has some very interesting projects coming up. Two of them are with Akshay Kumar and both are simply spectacular. Arshad will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, but an even more exciting project he will star in is Jolly LLB 3. As per a source, Arshad is set to kickstart the next shooting schedule soon.

A source close to the development reveals, “Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun.”

The film directed by Subhash Kapoor was said to go on floors in May. Jolly LLB 3 also stars Akshay Kumar. As per reports, it is said that in the third installment both the Jolly’s will be at loggerheads, Saurabh Shukla will be seen playing the judge in this one too. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case too.

However, so far no announcement has been made about the film’s leading lady. It is said that Jolly LLB 3 will be shot throughout 2024 and it might hit the big screens in 2025.

Interestingly, Arshad returns to the franchise after being a part of the original Jolly LLB. He was replaced by Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2. And now, Jolly LLB 3 is said to have both Arshad and Akshay. This will be yet another film for them together as they also co-star in the aforementioned Welcome to the Jungle. Earlier, they co-starred in Bachchan Paandey as well.