Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports]

“Welcome,” the iconic Indian comedy, has won hearts with its laugh-out-loud humor, especially the unforgettable characters of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, portrayed by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, respectively. However, in a surprising turn of events, reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will now step into the shoes of the beloved duo in “Welcome 3.”

According to sources close to the development, the script for the third installment has been ready for some time under the banner of Firoz Nadiadwala. The filmmaker is all set to give a fresh spin to the comic caper by bringing in Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo has previously showcased their impeccable chemistry as Munna and Circuit in another hit franchise, and now, fans are excited to witness their hilarious camaraderie in this new venture, as mentioned in a report by Filmfare.

With the script in place, “Welcome 3” promises to take audiences on another uproarious ride with a brand-new narrative and dynamic performances from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. As the fans eagerly await this comic treat, they can’t wait to see how the duo will bring their magic to the iconic characters, making this new installment a blockbuster hit. So, get ready to welcome the laughter and entertainment as “Welcome 3″ brings a delightful twist to the beloved franchise!”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.