Ever since the ‘Crew’ has released, it has been making waves across the nation. The film started its box office journey on a great note and moving strength by strength at the ticket window, it has now entered into the 100 cr club worldwide, with the collection standing at 104.08 cr. Flying high with amazing positive word of mouth, it is a female-led film featuring the divas Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, thus also creating examples of its success.

Amidst the positive response and the love for the film, one of the leading actresses and the pioneers of today’s generation, Kriti Sanon shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her from the sets, as it worked like a trip down memory lane for her, and a refresher for the ones who have seen the film and enjoyed it.

Sharing the series of pictures, Kriti Sanon captioned, “Divya Rana from Harayana #Crew”

The pictures shared by Kriti Sanon present her in the attire of the air hostess she plays in the film, and it can’t be denied that she left a significant mark on the hearts of the audience with her performance.

Crew is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, and produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

When it comes to Kriti, it has been an eventful two months for her as apart from the great success of Crew, she also enjoyed the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. And talking about her future projects, she has the ambitious film, Do Patti up for release later this year, with which she also turns producer.