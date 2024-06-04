As ‘Mardaani 3’ takes a while, Rani Mukerji in talks to star in Shonali Bose’s next – reports

Rani Mukerji has spawned a career that spans almost three decades and not only has she proved her mettle as an actor having been in some of the finest films and doing some of the finest roles but also been a part of several commercial potboilers thus striking a balance of both worlds which is rare for several actors to follow.

Having starred in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway last year, Mukerji has been rather selective with her choice of films over the years but also had a great record with the same.

And now, reports suggest that Mukerji is in talks with filmmaker Shonali Bose for her next directorial. For the ones who don’t know, Bose is best known for films like Margarita With A Straw and The Sky Is Pink among others.

The film is said to be an endearing family drama and apart from Mukerji, it will also have an A-lister leading man who will be cast opposite her. Not only that but the film will also have a large ensemble cast, the casting of which will be the next step ahead.

The makers of Talvar and Raazi are the ones backing the project, and it is said to begin towards the end of 2024 thus aiming for a 2025 release.

Apart from this, Mukerji is also in talks for Mardaani 3, the third installment in the supremely successful female cop franchise. But the scripting for the film is still in development and once it rolls, it will be the first ever Indian film to have a trilogy with a female lead.