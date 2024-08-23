Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ to release in theatres on 13th September, reminds us of the cop character played by these Bollywood divas

Bollywood has seen many actors become iconic on screen through their brilliant portrayals. Among them, the cop characters played by female leads have always been particularly interesting and intriguing to watch. These Bollywood divas not only own the roles of cops but also exude sheer pride and inspiration for the audience. With the release of the teaser for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, we were reminded of the impactful cop characters played by these Bollywood stars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders

The teaser for The Buckingham Murders has received an overwhelmingly positive response. It showcases Kareena Kapoor Khan as a cop, with her intensity being truly captivating. The film, a mystery thriller directed by Hansal Mehta, marks the reunion of Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan after Veere Di Wedding and Crew. In addition to her role as a cop, Kareena is also making her debut as a producer with this film.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

In Mardaani, Rani Mukerji portrayed Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. With her strong, fierce, and confident persona, she fully embodied the character. Her performance was immensely appreciated by both audiences and critics. As a cop, she inspired viewers, making it one of the best roles of her career.

Hema Malini in Andhaa Kaanoon

In Andhaa Kaanoon, Hema Malini took on the role of Inspector Durga Devi Singh, showcasing her versatility and strong screen presence. Her character, Durga Devi Singh, joins the police force with a singular mission: to seek revenge against the three men who have severely traumatized her family. Her performance as a determined and resilient cop added depth to the film, contributing significantly to the film’s impact.

Tabu in Drishyam

In Drishyam, Tabu played the role of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh. Her portrayal of a determined and relentless police officer searching for her missing child added an intense edge to the film. Tabu’s performance was marked by a deep emotional complexity and intensity that significantly elevated the film’s dramatic tension, as she skillfully conveyed Meera’s personal turmoil and professional side in a very nuanced and powerful manner.

Priyanka Chopra in the Don franchise and Jai Gangaajal

Priyanka Chopra delivered a flawless portrayal of Roma Bhagat in Don and Don 2, proving that she was irreplaceable in the role. Additionally, in Jai Gangaajal, she played Superintendent of Police Abha Mathur of the Indian Police Service, winning hearts with her brilliant portrayal. Her confidence and outstanding acting made her the perfect choice for these cop characters.