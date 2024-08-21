Rani Mukerji’s cousin, Samrat Mukherjee arrested in car accident case

Actor Samrat Mukherjee, who primarily works in the Bengali entertainment industry was arrested earlier on Tuesday after a road accident that involved his car hitting a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city of Kolkata. The person driving the motorcycle is a 29-year-old resident of the Vidyasagar Colony in Behala. He was initially taken to the M R Bangur Hospital but was later transferred to SSKM Hospital.

“The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter,” police said. “It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness,” the motorcyclist said.

When it comes to the on-lookers, they were quoted mentioning that Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control and his car dashed into the motorcycle. Post the collision, Mukherjee’s car crashed into a nearby house.

For the uninitiated, Mukherjee is related to the illustrious Mukerji clan and his cousins are actors, Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji, Rani Mukerji, while director Ayan Mukerji is also his cousin.

Samrat made his debut over 25 years ago with the film, Ram Aur Shyam, and went on to star in films like Bhai Bhai, Zanjeer, Sikandar Sadak Ka and many more. His most recent Hindi film appearance was in Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke. He currently appears in Bengali soap opera, Akash Kusum.