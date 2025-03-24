‘Black’ fame Ayesha Kapur, who played young Rani Mukerji, gets married

Ayesha Kapur, known for her role in Black, has married her longtime partner, Adam Oberoi. The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Delhi on Sunday. Kapur shared moments from the event on social media, giving a glimpse into the celebration.

For her wedding attire, Kapur selected a pastel-colored lehenga and paired it with traditional jewellery. She also wore red bangles, a common bridal accessory. Oberoi complemented her look in a white sherwani and a matching turban.

Before her wedding, Kapur enjoyed a pre-wedding celebration with friends at Kovalam Beach. She has transitioned away from films and now works as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

Kapur, raised in Auroville, Tamil Nadu, is the daughter of Dilip Kapur, the founder of the brand Hidesign. She gained recognition for portraying a visually impaired child in Black, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She shared scenes with Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

As part of her preparation for Black, Kapur received guidance from Ranbir Kapoor, who was working as an assistant director at the time. After her debut, she also acted in Sikandar (2009) before stepping away from the film industry.

Her wedding marks a new chapter in her life, as she focuses on her career outside of cinema.