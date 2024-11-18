Aseem Merchant on dating Priyanka Chopra & the latter fainting at his mother’s funeral

Before Priyanka Chopra became a global icon, one might not remember but she reportedly had a relationship with Aseem Merchant during her early modeling days. While rumors suggest that Aseem was Priyanka’s first boyfriend, their relationship was short-lived, and they eventually parted ways after she made her entry into Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Aseem reflected on his relationship with Priyanka, mentioning that she shared a close bond with his mother. He revealed that, even during her journey to becoming Miss World, Priyanka had called his mother to express confidence in winning the title. According to Aseem, after her victory, his mother was the first person Priyanka contacted, even before reaching out to him.

Aseem also opened up about a particularly difficult moment in his life. He shared that when his mother passed away, Priyanka was present at the funeral and was deeply affected by the loss. He recalled that she was so overwhelmed that she fainted during the rityalst, reflecting the strong emotional connection she had with his mother.

While neither Priyanka nor Aseem have often spoken publicly about their past relationship back then, the few details that have emerged reveal a time when Priyanka was still navigating her career in the modeling and film industries. The relationship, though brief, seemed to have had a significant impact on both of them, especially considering the bond Priyanka shared with Aseem’s family.

Today, Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and married to Nick Jonas where the couple have a daughter together, Malti Marie Jonas.