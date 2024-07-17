Bad Newz Advance Booking Update: The Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri-Ammy Virk starrer is off to an encouraging start

The buzz surrounding Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri has been really good, and thanks to the song, Tauba Tauba going viral on social media, the awareness surrounding the film is even better.

The advance booking of the film opened recently and if the trends suggest, the film is off to a promising start. It is being said that the film has grossed Rs 36 lakh across India on its first day of advance booking, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has sold more than 12,000 tickets for its opening day, with around 2,408 shows across India as of now.

This is a really encouraging start for the film but it remains to be seen how the film catches pace ahead for a good Day 1 total.

While not a sequel to Good Newwz, the film adopts the flavor of anamolies in pregnancy, and how two men find themselves in the midst of a mix-up.

For a while now, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk have been on a promotional spree appearing in several events across the country, where they most recently were joined by Delhi girl Triptii Dimri, as they travelled in Delhi Metro and enjoyed scrumptious Delhi food as well. Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions under Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar apart from Amritpal Singh Bindra.