Bad Newz Box Office: The Vicky Kaushal-led comedy passes the Monday test respectably; makers announce special offer

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk led comedy, Bad Newz has managed to rake in good moolah at the box office, where after passing the weekend test with over Rs 30 cr in their kitty, all eyes were on the crucial Monday exam.

Going on to grab around Rs 3.75 cr on Monday, Bad Newz has proved that it has strong legs even though the numbers could have been higher. Reports suggest that the majority of this is owing to the footfalls in the multiplexes but the mass theatres remain below par.

Nevertheless, with around Rs 35 cr so far, Bad Newz will have to remain consistently ahead on the weekdays to solidify its position and have a longer run. This weekend is a double-edged sword for the film, where it is great news that the film faces no competition with any Hindi release as it is one of the rare weeks without any Hindi film releasing; on the other hand, there is competition indeed in the form of Hollywood biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the most-anticipated films in recent times, the franchise film sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine after a long time as he stars alongside real-life best friend and Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds on the big screen.

Parallely, the makers, keeping in mind to sustain on weekdays, went on to announce a BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer for Bad Newz starting today. This should surely boost their collection.