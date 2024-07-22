Bad Newz Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led comedy takes packs in a healthy weekend

The purple patch for Vicky Kaushal is definitely set to continue, and the latest addition to that is the success of Bad Newz. The comedy drama that stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk apart from Kaushal has managed to rake in good moolah at the box office.

After delivering in the first two days, all eyes were on Sunday, which is always the biggest factor in how the weekend looks like when it comes to numbers.

And according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bad Newz has raked in around Rs 11.45 cr on Sunday thus taking its three-day total to a healthy Rs 30.62 cr.

Ideally, this is a tad underwhelming where the film’s potential was touted to be immense and garner around Rs 35-40 cr over the weekend but the heavy rainfall in multiple sectors, especially Mumbai which is always an important contributor to the collections affected a bit.

Nevertheless, the trends continue to look promising and the big Monday test for the film is currently going on. How the film holds on Monday to Thursday this week will determine what tag the film gets from being a hit to a super hit.

It also helps that there is no major Bollywood release lined up this upcoming week as Hollywood biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters. There is a huge possibility that the Hollywood film might outclass all the running Hindi films in theaters putting in a huge dent but how much will Bad Newz get affected, we can only wait and see.