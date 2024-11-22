Bhavna Pandey on how Chunky Panday was a ‘ladies man’ when she met him for the first time

Bhavna Pandey recently opened up about her first encounter with husband Chunky Panday in an interview, reminiscing about the simpler times when public outings for actors were rare. She shared how their initial meeting left a lasting impression on her, showcasing Chunky’s charm and reputation as a ladies’ man.

Recalling the moment, Bhavna said she had walked into a club and immediately noticed Chunky standing there. She described him as a tall, good-looking guy who caught her attention instantly. Taking the initiative, she greeted him with a simple “Hi,” which he reciprocated.

Bhavna explained that she and her friends moved ahead but soon realized they had just met a popular actor. They decided to go back and strike up a conversation with him. What followed was a light-hearted interaction where they danced briefly, reflecting the uncomplicated and carefree vibe of that era.

When the evening came to an end, Chunky asked Bhavna for her phone number. She admitted that his reputation as a ladies’ man preceded him, which made her hesitant to give him her direct contact. Instead, she decided to provide her landline number, which she humorously noted was often out of order.

Bhavna laughed as she narrated the story, acknowledging that Chunky’s charm had indeed lived up to its fame during their first meeting.

The couple, now happily married, often share anecdotes from their early days, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. Bhavna’s story highlights the fun and innocence of their initial interaction and how a casual meeting eventually led to a lasting partnership. The couple, as we know, have two children together, actress Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday.