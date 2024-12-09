“Follow your path, treat everyone equally,” Chunky Panday’s advice to daughter Ananya

In a candid conversation during a special episode of Sunday Brunch presented by Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series, actor Chunky Panday opened up about his journey as a father to Bollywood’s rising star, Ananya Panday. The episode, which was filmed at the Panday family’s stunning Pali Hill home, delved into the actor’s personal life, his iconic career, and his parenting philosophy.

During the conversation, host Kamiya asked Chunky for the best piece of advice he has given Ananya as she navigates the challenges of Bollywood. Without hesitation, the veteran actor shared a heartfelt and balanced message: “Follow your own path; follow your instincts. Don’t underestimate anyone. Don’t overestimate anyone. Treat everyone equally.”

Chunky’s words reflect a philosophy rooted in humility, self-confidence, and respect—values that he believes are essential for success, not just in the film industry but in life. His advice to Ananya highlights the importance of staying true to oneself, remaining grounded, and recognizing the worth in every individual, regardless of their status or position.

The actor also discussed his experience with the unpredictable nature of the film industry, recounting the highs of his career as well as the struggles he faced during lean years. He attributed his resilience to following his instincts and learning from both success and failure.

Ananya, who has quickly made a name for herself in Bollywood with notable performances in films like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has often spoken about the guidance her father has given her. Chunky’s advice resonates with her approach to navigating the competitive industry. He emphasized that Ananya has always been someone who is eager to learn and grow, which is key to her continued success.

In the same episode, Chunky and his wife Bhavana also shared some delightful anecdotes about their two-decade-long relationship and their family life with daughters Ananya and Rysa. Their warmth, love, and candidness during the chat reflected the strong foundation on which their family is built.

Chunky’s words offer valuable life lessons for young professionals in any field. His advice encourages individuals to trust their gut instincts, treat others with respect, and remain balanced in their approach—principles that can help anyone thrive, both in their career and personal life.

The full episode also features fun moments, including games, laughter, and some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the Panday family’s life. As Chunky and Bhavana interact with fans and share their stories, the episode offers a glimpse into the genuine and loving dynamic that defines their family.