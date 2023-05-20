Big News: Jr NTR to join the cast of War 2? Hrithik Roshan drops major hint

South superstar Jr NTR has become one of the most loved. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and fans are showering him with love on social media. Along with fans, industry friends have also wished Jr NTR. Talented Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to the RRR star.

On his birthday, along with the wish, Hrithik also dropped a major hint in his tweet about Jr NTR joining the cast of War 2. The two are reportedly coming together for the first time in War 2. Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy birthday, Jr NTR,” He added: “Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet.” In the end, Hrithik added a special note in Telugu, “Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama,” which roughly translates to, “Happy birthday, my friend.”

As per reports in media, War 2, is a part of Yash Raj Spy Universe, which promises a follow-up story of Kabir, a spy. While the first film was directed by Siddharth Anand, the second installment will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The last mention of Kabir was made in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, the latest offering in Yash Raj Spy Universe, but Hrithik’s character wasn’t shown in the film.

Are you excited for this collaboration?

