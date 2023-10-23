Birthday Boy Prabhas Is Very Media Shy Even Now

Where is Prabhas this birthday? As every year, this too Prabhas has taken off to an unknown destination, probably with his family.

Prabhas doesn’t enjoy meeting the media. In fact like three other Southern Tamil superstars Rajinikanth, Ajith and Vijay, Prabhas is seriously thinking of a no-interview policy.This embargo would have to be lifted as Prabhas’s next Salaar is around the corner.

Says a source close to the project, “Prabhas has no choice but to interact with the media until the release . Too much is at stake. The film is releasing in four Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada and would eventually be released in non-Indian languages as well. Prabhas is the face of Salaar. He cannot afford to act reclusive.”

Incidentally two of the most reclusive stars of Hollywood Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been seen everywhere promoting recent films. Prabhas would just have to grin and bear it.