‘Black Warrant’ Director Devanshu Singh ties the knot

Filmmaker Devanshu Singh, known for Chintu Ka Birthday and the Netflix series Black Warrant, recently announced his marriage. He shared the news on Instagram with a collaborative post alongside his wife, Akrita.

Posting a picture from their wedding, Devanshu captioned it, “To 16.02.25 to us! Hamari shaadi ho gayi. Yaani aapki duaon ki zarurat aa gayi hai! Hahaha! Thank you for all your wishes! #2025AD #DerAayeDurustAaye.” The post quickly garnered warm wishes from friends and followers.

Akrita, Devanshu’s wife, is an independent artist with multiple roles in the creative space. She works as a singer, composer, lyricist, voice artist, and creative director. While Devanshu has built a career in filmmaking with projects that have received positive recognition, Akrita has made a mark in the music industry with her diverse talents.

Their wedding was a moment of celebration, with the couple sharing their happiness with loved ones and well-wishers online. The announcement has since received congratulatory messages from colleagues, friends, and fans.

As Devanshu continues his journey in the film industry and Akrita pursues her creative ventures, their union marks a new chapter in both their lives.

Devanshu is also known for co-directing the series Khalbali Records, and the 2021 film, 14 Phere.