Blockbuster Showdown: Gadar 2 earns massive of 375 crores, OMG 2 crosses 100 crores

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 continue to outperform at the box office. Earning whopping numbers and collecting praises the films are truly making history. Read below to know the numbers

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Aug,2023 14:18:22
In a remarkable display of box office dominance, “Gadar 2” has not only set a new benchmark in Hindi cinema but has firmly established itself as an all-time blockbuster. The film’s Weekend 2 performance has created ripples in the industry and rewritten the record books.

Gadar 2 earns massive at the box office

The weekend collection numbers for “Gadar 2” are nothing short of extraordinary: Friday saw an impressive 20.50 crores, followed by a staggering 31.07 crores on Saturday, and an exceptional 38.90 crores on Sunday. The cumulative total now stands at an astonishing 375.10 crores, solidifying its status as a monumental success in the Indian box office landscape.

A look at OMG 2’s stellar collections at the box office

In comparison, “OMG 2” exhibited commendable performance during its second weekend. The film secured a respectable 6.03 crores on Friday, followed by 10.53 crores on Saturday, and 12.06 crores on Sunday. The total collection for “OMG 2” now stands at a noteworthy 113.67 crores, marking a significant achievement in its own right.

Here’s what Taran Adarsh posted giving insights of the two films’ BO collection

While both films have captured the audience’s attention, “Gadar 2” has clearly emerged as the frontrunner, surpassing “OMG 2” and setting new records in Hindi cinema. Its monumental success underscores its unwavering appeal, making it a resounding triumph in the Indian film industry.

