Bollywood News: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant are now married, Sarfira Box Office, Prabhas applauds Wild Wild Punjab & more

Even though the Ambani wedding continues to dominate proceedings and news everywhere, there are always several developments to look at. Here’s rounding up some of the key updates to look at-

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant are now married

After celebrations across the week and everywhere else with the biggest of personalities gracing the event, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married. During the varmala ceremony and after that, Radhika Merchant promised that their family would be a sanctuary of love and togetherness while Anant Ambani assured to construct the house of her dreams alongside her.

Prabhas applauds ‘Wild Wild Punjab’

Netflix’s latest release, Wild Wild Punjab has managed to attain a lot of love from the viewers so far and we have also seen a few celebrities going on to applaud the film after having seen it. But it turned out to be a rather special moment recently, as none other than Rebel star Prabhas saw the film and had only good things to say about it. Posting the poster on his story, he wrote, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a complete laughter ride. Loved it! Congratulations to the entire team’

Malaika Arora’s rickshaw ride

Actors and celebrities riding in a rickshaw is the rarest of occurrences indeed where one seldom witnesses any known face isn’t to be seen in a rickshaw ever. However, designer Ricky made sure to have Malaika Arora up and running for a rickshaw ride. Posting a fun video about it, he wrote, ‘Just letting u all know B4 Kim and KLO it was Malla and Me taking her on rickshaw rides with me fr ever’

Sarfira Box Office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sarfira earned only Rs 2.40 crore on its opening day. These figures are much lower than Kumar’s last big-ticket film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned Rs 16.07 crore, but was declared a flop as its lifetime net collection stood at Rs 59.17 crore.