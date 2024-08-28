Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice, Rajkummar Rao’s deleted scene from ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha Kapoor’s cover shoot & more

What a day it has been for buzztown where there were an array of developments happening in our beloved entertainment industry which ranges from so many things happening with Bollywood celebrities and much more. Here’s a round up of the same-

Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice over book, Pregnancy Bible

Finally, after quite some wait, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has responded to a legal notice that was issued over the title of her book, Pregnancy Bible back in May. The Madhya Pradesh had issued a notice based on a petition filed by Christopher Anthony seeking a ban on the book’s sale. Now in response, Kapoor Khan’s lawyer, Divya Krishna Billaiya, said that the actor’s book Pregnancy Bible was not intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The MP High Court has scheduled a hearing by Justice GS Ahluwalia on the matter on September 10.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter turns 15

It is no secret how actor Sushmita Sen has served as an inspiration for everyone especially being an idol by being a single mother to two lovely daughters. And today is a special day as her younger daughter, Alisah Sen turned 15. Marking this special day, Sen shared a series of images in her post-

View Post: Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice, Rajkummar Rao’s deleted scene from ‘Stree 2’ & more

Shraddha Kapoor’s magazine cover images

Basking in the immense success of Stree 2, actor Shraddha Kapoor is now your 400 cr girl, as the film is now on the way to 500 cr. The actor now posed for some scintillating images for Hello! Magazine. Sporting multiple looks, she looked fabulous-

View Post 2: Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor responds to legal notice, Rajkummar Rao’s deleted scene from ‘Stree 2’ & more

Rajkummar Rao’a favorite & deleted scene from ‘Stree 2’

Stree 2 is here, there and everywhere. Just like it happens with so many films, Stree 2 had several edits and it seems that one of the scenes from the film, which was Rajkummar Rao’s was apparently removed. Rao shared some images from that shoot day and it immediately Intrigued everyone as he was dressed as a female and captioned saying how it was one of his favourite scenes which was cut. He also asked the fans if they want to see this scene-