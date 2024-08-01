Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan shoots for over 15 hours, Taapsee Pannu birthday in Paris, Ramesh Taurani statement & more

Buzztown had an array of developments going on and while it has been quieter than usual, we do have some important news to look forward to-

Taapsee Pannu Birthday Look & Stroll in Paris

Actor Taapsee Pannu celebrates her 37th birthday and usually, she is known for being outspoken and vocal about her take on several things and even being in controversies owing to the same. However, it is a happy day today as she is currently in Paris celebrating her birthday, cheering her husband at the Olympics, and sporting a tradition look in Paris, she stole the show.

Kartik Aaryan shoots for 15 hours for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been shooting for long hours on multiple shoots of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. And a similar instance happened yet again where Aaryan was shooting consistently for about 15 hours. But adding a funny take to that, he posted on his Instagram story as he has director Anees Bazmee with a sword and he wittily captioned it, “When I say 15 hours ho gaye hai Sir. Ghar jaane do’-

Ramesh Taurani’s statement on Sreeleela walking out of comedy entertainer

According to the recent rumors going around in the media with regards to Telugu star Sreeleela quitting Varun Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films. Clarifying these rumors, Ramesh Taurani, producer at Tips Films, stated, “We have not yet approached anyone for the role. We are still in the process of finalizing the cast. The first schedule has just been completed, and we will make an official announcement once we have locked someone for that role. Until then, we request audiences not to believe any rumors.”

Priyanka Chopra’s mother on the sets of ‘The Bluff’

Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the film, The Bluff for a while now. On the same note, as she was shooting for it in Australia, and what caught people’s surprise was that her mother, Madhu Chopra accompanied her and in one of the videos captured, she was seated right on the sets and smiled for the camera.

