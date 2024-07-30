Bollywood News: Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to Sharvari begins shoot for ‘Alpha’

The buzztown is here to bring some fresher updates in and there have been quite a few to look forward to as well. Right from some social media news to some nostalgia to look at, and several other things, here is a round-up to look at

Priyanka Chopra remembers Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as it completes 20 years

Actor Priyanka Chopra might be a global phenomenon now but one would remember how the actor was a true blue Bollywood leading lady back then. And even in her commencing years, she was able to be a part of some iconic films and one of them undoubtedly was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The David Dhawan directorial was a huge financial success and is still remembered for its funny sequences. Reminiscing the same, Chopra shared the image of herself, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar from the set of the film and captioned it, ’20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho… #MujhseShaadiKarogi’-

Amitabh Bachchan apologises

One would wonder what would lead to the legend that Amitabh Bachchan apologises for anything, right? However, keeping it light, yesterday the legend went on to share a video of his iconic slow-mo running sequence which has been a talking point over the years. While he shared it, he captioned it and mentioned that it was from Agneepath. However, the Millennium megastar went on to rectify his error mentioning how the clip was not from Agneepath but it was from the film, Akayla. He captioned it, ‘apologies. the picture I posted of running saying from Agneepath. wrong! it is from Akayla thank you well wishers!’-

Sharvari commences shoot for YRF’s Spy Universe’s ‘Alpha’ alongside Alia Bhatt

As known, YRF Spy Universe is all set and rolling with an all-female-led film in the form of Alpha that stars the fabulous Alia Bhatt and the new sensation, Sharvari. While Bhatt has seemingly begun shooting for a while now, Sharvari was set to commence her shoot today and posting about it, she captioned saying, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse”-

Taapsee Pannu is glad she isn’t termed an ‘object’ taking a dig at people objectifying women

A page shared a meme from the trailer of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba which showed Sunny Kaushal’s character giving a rose to Taapsee Pannu’s character, which she shyly accepts and below was the image of a shocked Vikrant Massey’s character.

This led to the page making a meme, where Pannu was called ‘account’s subject’, Kaushal was called ‘commerce students’, and Massey was termed ‘other subjects.’ This was about how students of the commerce stream love and keep their focus on accounts and other subjects that aren’t quite paid attention at. Pannu being her humorous and vocal best went on to surely laugh the same but at the same time also wittily remarked ‘chalo at least I am a subject and not an object’. This was a dig at how people, more often than not objectify female actors.