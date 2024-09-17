‘Border 2’ to go on floors in November; Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan & Diljit Dosanjh to join soon

Perhaps one of the biggest casting coups in the recent times in the Hindi entertainment industry, the much-anticipated Border 2 has not only a returning Sunny Deol but young blood in the form of Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The announcement instantly sent waves as everyone would marvel on how they managed to get these stalwarts to sign on the dotted lines to be a part of the war epic sequel.

And now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the film is all set to go on floors from November 25 in India.

A source said that the pre-production work for Border 2 had been ongoing for almost a year and that the team was finally preparing to begin filming from November 25. The source added that Anurag Singh and his team were set to start the recce for the film within a week, and they had finalized Jammu and Srinagar as the first two locations.

The source added that the idea was to create a high-octane yet authentic war film. Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, along with director Anurag Singh, were leaving no stone unturned to deliver a spectacle that would make the cinema-going audience proud and honor the legacy of the first film.

The source concluded that the film would be shot over a six-month period from November to May and was aiming for a Republic Day 2026 release. Extensive planning was being undertaken to manage the logistics of executing an action-heavy, cult franchise like this in a professional manner while adhering to the scheduled timelines.

The casting is still going on for other key characters to come in.