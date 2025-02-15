Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava breaks multiple records on Day 1

Vicky Kaushal’s latest period drama, Chhaava, has made a strong impact at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial opened with impressive numbers despite receiving mixed reviews.

The historical action film, based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, registered the highest opening day collection of 2025. It also surpassed Gully Boy’s Valentine’s Day record for the biggest collection on February 14 by an Indian film. According to Sacnilk, Chhaava earned around ₹31 crore (nett) on its first day across all languages, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.17%.

This opening marks a career-best for Vicky Kaushal, surpassing his previous highest opener, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned ₹8.20 crore on its first day. Chhaava also outperformed Sky Force, which collected ₹15.30 crore last month, making it the top opener of the year so far.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

A. R. Rahman has composed the film’s score and soundtrack, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. With a strong opening, Chhaava now aims to sustain its momentum at the box office in the coming days. The film’s performance over the weekend will determine its long-term success.