Breaking: Atlee X Varun Dhawan’s untitled action-packed flick gets release date, see insights

Varun Dhawan is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, presented by acclaimed director Atlee. The action-packed entertainer, which is yet to be titled, is slated to hit the silver screens on 31st May 2024; read deets below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 17:24:58
Varun Dhawan, the star of Bollywood, is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, presented by acclaimed director Atlee. The action-packed entertainer, which is yet to be titled, is slated to hit the silver screens on 31st May 2024. This exciting project brings together the creative forces of producer Murad Khetani from Cine1 Studios and Priya Atlee from A For Apple Studios.

Fans can expect a power-packed performance from Varun Dhawan, known for his versatility and on-screen charisma. The film will be helmed by director Kalees, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for moviegoers. Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated release of this action extravaganza in 2024. The movie isn’t titled so far.

Taran Adarsh took it to his social media handle, gave in the official insights from the same and wrote, “VARUN DHAWAN TO STAR IN ATLEE PRESENTATION… 31 MAY 2024 RELEASE… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18].
An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed by #Kalees… 31 May 2024 release.”

Here take a look at the post-

Other than this, the actor was last seen in the movie Bhediya, which did pretty decent at the box office. The actor will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel next.

So, get ready and geared up to watch this colossal collaboration on the screen soon! And for more such exclusive updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

